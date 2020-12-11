Momentum builds for letting people vote while on parole

SEATTLE (AP) — Advocates say the recent national focus on voting rights and racial justice is helping momentum build in Washington state for a measure to let people vote while they’re on parole. Nineteen states allow people to vote when they’re released from prison on community custody, including California, where voters approved it last month. Supporters say Washington is a leader in many democratic reforms, including universal vote-by-mail and automatic voter registration, but not this one. Former felons currently have their voting rights restored in Washington only after they complete their prison terms and community custody. Republican Sen. Mike Padden says that’s how it should be.