More mild temps on the way this weekend

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low of 34 (31-36). Winds light out of the south.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible during the afternoon 20%. High of 49 (46-53). Winds out of the south, southeast at 5-15 mph.



SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers developing during the evening. Showers tapering off to more isolated activity after midnight. 40%. Rainfall accumulations of 0.05-0.10". Low of 43 (39-45). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. An isolated rain shower possible. 20%. High of 48. Low of 29.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. 30%. High of 36. Low of 23.



TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 32. Low of 20.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers towards the evening hours. Best chance for snow overnight into Thursday. 30% Late. High of 26. Low of 17.



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. 30%. High of 26. Low of 14.



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 27.



The warm temperatures will carry over into this weekend as winds will remain out of the south continuing to bring in milder air from the mid-Atlantic region. There will be more clouds then sun however, as a low pressure will pass off to the northwest. Luckily, the Southern Tier will dodge most of the precipitation. Best chance to see any rainfall will come Saturday evening. A few showers may linger into Sunday morning but overall, plenty of dry time out there on both Saturday and Sunday.



There is a great deal of uncertainty to start next week. Models have started to suggest that there is the potential for some accumulating snow for Monday now. There is also the potential for some more snow come Wednesday night into Thursday. This will likely be our best chance to see plowable snow next week. Yet, I want to stress there is still a great deal of uncertainty with both of these systems. What we do have confidence in, is there will be a cool down coming next week with temperatures expected to be below average.