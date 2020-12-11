No. 9 Villanova beats Georgetown 76-63 in Big East opener

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Villanova past Georgetown 76-63 in the Big East opener for both teams. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points. Gillespie shook off a slow start and keyed a 15-0 run that put the Wildcats in control of their sixth straight game on the road. Gillespie hit consecutive 3s early in the second that pulled Villanova within seven and another 3 that tied the game at 50. Daniels hit one more 3 that capped the 15-0 edge and gave the Wildcats the lead.