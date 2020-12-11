Orange vs. Bearcats women’s basketball game canceled due to COVID concerns

BINGHAMTON/ SYRACUSE (WBNG) -- According to the Syracuse basketball Twitter, the women's game scheduled for Sunday against the Binghamton Bearcats has been canceled.

The tweet mentions the decision to cancel the game was made out of "an abundance of caution" after a positive test had been confirmed within Binghamton's program.

12 News reached out to the athletic department but have not gotten confirmation regarding the possible positive test from Binghamton University themselves yet.