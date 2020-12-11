Pennsylvania governor reports second negative virus test

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says he has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time since testing positive earlier in the week. Wolf tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 on Tuesday. He has said he felt no symptoms. Wolf said on Twitter Friday that it appears his positive test “came at the end of the course of the virus.” Wolf was found to have the virus after he underwent a routine, weekly surveillance test at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, where he had been working.