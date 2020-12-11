Pittsburgh players opt out of potential bowl game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh football team says it will not participate in a bowl game. The school made the announcement the day after finishing the regular season at 6-5 thanks to a victory over Georgia Tech. The school says players voted to end the season, a decision supported by head coach Pat Narduzzi and athletic director Heather Lyke. Lyke and Narduzzi both praised the players for their hard work to abide by the strict health protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.