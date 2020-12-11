Study: Dogs can be trained to detect COVID-19 by sniffing human sweat

(CNN) — Dogs can be trained to detect COVID-19 by sniffing human sweat, according to a proof-of-concept study published on Thursday.

Detection dogs are already a common sight in airports and some other public places — usually, they’re sniffing out drugs, weapons or explosives.

Now, many countries worldwide are exploring the possibility of using dogs as a rapid, reliable and relatively cheap way to prescreen people for COVID-19 or perform rapid checking in certain circumstances, like at airports.

In this new study, researchers based in France and Lebanon took sweat samples from the underarms of a total of 177 patients from four hospitals in Paris and one in Beirut — 95 had tested positive for COVID-19, while 82 had tested negative.

Six dogs had their sniffing abilities put to the test. According to the study, dozens of trial were completed with a success rate of between 76-100%.

You can view the full study in the peer-reviewed journal “Plos One” by clicking here.