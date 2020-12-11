US wholesale prices up 0.1% in November; food and energy up

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices edged up 0.1% in November as the cost of both food and energy were up. The Labor Department reported Friday that the increase in the producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, followed bigger gains of 0.3% in October and 0.4% in September. The combination of increases left wholesale prices rising 0.8% from a year ago. While still modest, it was the biggest 12-month gain since a 1.1% rise in nine months.