Warm up starts today!

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, mild. Wind: S 4-8 mph. High: 48 (46-52)

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 2-5 mph. Low: 33 (30-35)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of PM showers. Wind: SE 3-8 mph. High: 48 (45-51)

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Wind: S 4-8 mph. Low: 41 (38-43)

Forecast Discussion

High pressure in the area is providing us with a nice December day! Patchy fog is possible early this morning, but by the afternoon we'll turn partly to mostly sunny. Today also starts our warm up! Highs today will be in the upper 40s to near 50. Overnight, cloud cover will start to increase heading into the weekend.

We'll stay warm through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 both Saturday and Sunday. Although, we do have the chance at seeing a few showers as a low pressure system passes to our north. By Monday, our temperatures become cooler, but much more seasonable. We'll also see the chance for a few lake effect flurries and snow showers on Monday as some colder air moves in from the northwest. Highs for Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 30s.

For Wednesday, we are keeping our eye on the possibility for some snowfall. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast, so for now we'll keep the chance for snow on the lower side on Wednesday, with a better chance overnight. Stick with us over the next few days for more details.