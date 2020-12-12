3rd annual Lighting of the Green illuminates Newark Valley

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The third Annual Lighting of the Green was streamed live tonight from Newark Valley.

This year, the event was held virtually on YouTube due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Featured in the ceremony was a forest of trees in the village green which were decorated and represented community, residents of the village, and different businesses and organizations.

The lighting event was part of a broader virtual celebration called Holiday Magic in Newark Valley.

The celebration also includes a virtual vendor event promoting local businesses.

Vendors say the turnout so far has been great.

