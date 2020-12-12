Skip to Content

9 Egyptian policemen sentenced for beating vendor to death

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian court has sentenced nine police officers to three years in prison after their conviction for beating to death a street vendor held at a police station. The Cairo Criminal Court also acquitted a police officer in the case that dates back to November 2016 when a 53-year-old fish cart vendor was arrested after an altercation with a policeman in a Cairo middle-class neighborhood. Saturday’s verdict can be appealed before a higher court. Anger at police brutality helped spark the 2011 Egyptian uprising, and rights groups say mistreatment and torture are still widespread in Egyptian prisons, allegations denied by the government.

Associated Press

