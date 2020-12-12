Animal Adventure and Santa come to Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Christmas festivities continued this weekend in Broome County, including one outside Schneider's Market in Kirkwood.

Families and children took pictures with Santa and even saw a live nativity scene.

The animals on hand included llamas, camels, and sheep which were brought by Animal Adventure.

People could even feed the animals if they wanted to.

Schneider's Market described the event online as a way to say "thank you" to their customers this holiday season, adding that the event adhered to all New York State mandates and protocols.