Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti hosts drive-through event for “Toys for Tots”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti from the 2nd District of the City of Binghamton hosted a drive through event today for Toys for Tots at Rec. park.

Resciniti said she was grateful for the support from the community, adding that she had seen many cars drive by and donate toys or money to the organization in just the first hour of the event.

"We've been here for just an hour so far and I cannot tell you how humbled I am by the response of the community," said Resciniti, adding, "I've said this before -- when you put the call out to the community, the community responds."

She added that she's proud to be helping out with Toys for Tots, saying that it's important to be giving back, especially this year when so many have been affected by the pandemic.