Bulldogs wrap up tryouts for 2021 season

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Bulldogs held the final round of tryouts for the 2021 season Saturday night.

The squad returns four players from last season, in addition to Dan Rathmell, a former player who is now the head coach.

Rathmell said in total, 38 players tried out as they compete for 15 training camp spots.

"We do a lot of competition, right so we want to see how these guys compete against each other see their skill levels, see how they listen to instructions, do drills that kind of stuff," said Rathmell.

He said they've had a great mix of players try out, with players coming from as far as Virginia.

"The talent level has been phenomenal," he said.

Despite plans to move to a different league, the Bulldogs will remain in the ABA this season due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

Returner Derek Hart said he is excited to return to the league.

"Playing probably a lot of the same teams, same guys," said Hart. "So they know how we play, we know how they play and it kind of forces us to develop our game, change things a little bit so I'm looking forward to it."

Hart said he's been impressed with what he's seen so far.

"Every year we have a good amount of turnover so there's always what's coming next," he said. "Every year we seem to bring in some really good new talent and I see a lot of that here today."

The Bulldogs are planning to hold training camp in February, with games starting in March.