Croton Hose Company #3 and Tioga County Rural Ministry team up for a food drive

OWEGO (WBNG) -- If you heard bells chiming throughout the day in Owego, you probably heard the Croton Hose Company #3 and Tioga County Rural Ministry's Food and Donation drive-through.

In partnership with the ministry, Croton Hose Company #3 held a drive to raise money and collect necessities for the ministry.

The drive through saw many cars and the hosts were blown away by the community's support.

"An event like this tells you a lot about Owego as a community and how we as a community reach out to support our neighbors in need," said Sister Mary O'Brien, Executive Director of Tioga County Rural Ministry, adding, "I am just inspired."

The ministry also explains that all the donations and food they receive are used to help out those in need whether it be by adding food to their pantry or assisting with financial difficulties.

Sister Mary adds that people were very generous, and the Ministry even received a check for $1,000.

The Ministry adds they are always ready to help those in need.