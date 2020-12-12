Early morning fire in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 1 critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire in a northwest Philadelphia home left two people dead and a third in critical condition. Fire crews were called to the West Oak Lane residence shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday and reported heavy smoke coming from the building. Firefighters pulled three people from the building. Officials said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another died shortly afterward at Einstein Medical Center. A third person was also taken there but was transferred to Temple University Hospital’s burn center in critical condition. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.