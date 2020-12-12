Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott likes to cite Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin ability to get his message across while they were teammates at William & Mary in the 1990s. Tomlin was certainly blunt in assessing the Steelers’ many deficiencies in dropping to 11-1 after blowing a 14-0 lead in a loss to Washington on Monday. The two coaches meet for the second time in consecutive years as Pittsburgh travels to play the Bills in a prime-time showdown of AFC division leaders on Sunday. The Steelers are in position to clinch their first playoff berth in three years. Buffalo is attempting to claim its first AFC East title since 1995.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles picked the toughest spot to give Jalen Hurts his first career start. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up takes over for Carson Wentz and leads the Eagles (3-8-1) against the New Orleans Saints (10-2) on Sunday. The Saints have the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense. Hurts replaced Wentz in a loss at Green Bay last week and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks. Wentz is struggling through the worst season of his five-year career but he’s not the only reason why Philadelphia’s offense has played so poorly.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Villanova past Georgetown 76-63 in the Big East opener for both teams. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points. Gillespie shook off a slow start and keyed a 15-0 run that put the Wildcats in control of their sixth straight game on the road. Gillespie hit consecutive 3s early in the second that pulled Villanova within seven and another 3 that tied the game at 50. Daniels hit one more 3 that capped the 15-0 edge and gave the Wildcats the lead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh football team says it will not participate in a bowl game. The school made the announcement the day after finishing the regular season at 6-5 thanks to a victory over Georgia Tech. The school says players voted to end the season, a decision supported by head coach Pat Narduzzi and athletic director Heather Lyke. Lyke and Narduzzi both praised the players for their hard work to abide by the strict health protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited at inside linebacker when they face the Buffalo Bills after placing Vance Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Avery Williamson will likely make his first start for Pittsburgh in place of Williams. The Steelers acquired Williamson from the New York Jets in November. While Williams is out, center Maurkice Pouncey will return to action after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pittsburgh will also be without injured inside linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Joe Haden. The Steelers are trying to bounce back from a loss to Washington.

UNDATED (AP) — The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench’s personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he’s been friends since 1967. Businessman Alan Horwitz successfully bid for Bench’s 1975 and ’76 World Series rings last month, among other items. Bench and his family have offered the items for display to several locations, including the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, the Reds Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Bench’s museum in his hometown of Binger, Oklahoma.