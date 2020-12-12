Johnson City Police Department host first “Shop With A Cop” event

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A possible new tradition began today for the Johnson City Police Department.

The Johnson City Police Department hosted their first "Shop With a Cop" event earlier on Sat. Dec 12 at Walmart.

The JCPD selected a few children from the community who could purchase up to $300 worth of items.

The event was made possible after the department received a grant in partnership with the Johnson City Walmart.

Police from the department said that it's important to do outreach events to become a closer community.

"At the police department, we realize we are just a piece of the puzzle to have a safe, bright, fun community," said Officer Joshua Bilek, a patrolman from the Johnson City Police Department, adding, "we need interaction and trust with the community, so this opportunity here opens that door for us to hang out and be with kids that we normally wouldn't interact with on a daily basis."

JCPD said the children who were picked were based on interactions the department had with the community throughout the year.

JCPD added they hope to continue this event in the future and possibly make it an annual event.