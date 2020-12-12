Skip to Content

Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power Five football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking a pair of extra points.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs made both of her kicks for the Commodores in a 42-17 loss to Tennessee.

Fuller came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter.

She put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates with her family celebrating in the stands. An official gave her the ball.

