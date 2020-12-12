Statement: Atlanta mayor turned down Biden’s Cabinet offer

ATLANTA (AP) — A spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the prominent Democrat turned down an opportunity to serve in President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet. Saturday’s statement did not say what Cabinet position she had been offered. Bottoms had previously been under consideration to become Biden’s vice presidential nominee. The statement also rejected speculation that Bottoms had turned down a chance to be an ambassador. Bottoms made national news earlier this year as she clashed with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp over whether she had the authority to mandate that masks be worn in Georgia’s largest city.