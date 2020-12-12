Steady temps and a few evening showers

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Few scattered evening showers 40%. Low of 43 (39-45). Winds out of the south at 5-12 mph.



SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A couple of isolated rain showers during the morning hours 20%. High of 45 (40-46) Winds out of the west at 7-15 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 28 (25-30). Winds light out of the west.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible 20%. Breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. Few isolated lake effect snow flurries during the evening. High of 36. Low of 21.



TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 27. Low of 15.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers develop during the evening hours 40% Late. Significant snowfall possible overnight into Thursday. High of 26. Low of 16.



THURSDAY: Snow during the morning hours. Clearing skies during the afternoon leading to sunshine. High of 25. Low of 12.



FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. High of 27. Low of 10.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 30.

The Northeast remains in a very active pattern over the next week with a few chances for precipitation. The first one comes this evening as a low pressure passing off to the northwest will bring the chance for a few scattered showers this evening. The chance for showers will linger into Sunday morning, but any rainfall will be short lived.



Monday introduces the chance for light snow flurries as a quick moving low passes to the southeast, not much is expected accumulation wise. Yet, behind this low, temperatures dip to well below average level with highs only topping out in the 20s.



The main weather story over the next several days will be yet, another low pressure that could bring some significant snowfall to our area. There is still some uncertainty so another day or two is needed to iron out all of the details.