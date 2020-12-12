Tioga County Legislative Chair announces weekly reports of cases to each town due to surge

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Sauerbry reported the county's current COVID-19 numbers showing 189 active cases.

According to Tioga County Public Health, the county has seen a total of 1,352 confirmed cases to date with 1,099 confirmed cases that saw a full recovery.

There are 516 residents reported to be in mandatory quarantine. These include people who have been directly exposed to the virus and are not showing symptoms and those who have traveled out of state.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey says beginning today, Dec. 12 the county will be alerting the public at the end of each week to where new cases of COVID-19 are being reported for each town.

This past week's (Dec.3 - Dec.9) numbers include: