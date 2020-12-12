Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have returned to Washington on Saturday for rallies to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden. They cheered as Trump flew overhead on the Marine One helicopter on his way out of town for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, New York. The rallies are intended as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the 46th president. Trump refuses to concede the election, while clinging to baseless claims of fraud.