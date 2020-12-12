Virgin Galactic makes first flight from New Mexico site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Galactic test flight Saturday ended prematurely when the spacecraft landed safely at Spaceport America in southern New Mexico after its rocket motor failed to ignite high above the Earth. Virgin Galactic said the rocket motor’s ignition sequence “did not complete” but that the spacecraft and two crew members were “in great shape.” The brief statement said Virgin Galactic has several “several motors ready at Spaceport America” and that it would check the vehicle and “be back to flight soon.” The flight was the first from Virgin Galactic’s new headquarters at Spaceport America, a futuristic desert outpost.