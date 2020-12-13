Artists, activists rush to save Black Lives Matter murals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — During protests after George Floyd’s death, the streets of countless major cities became temporary galleries of artwork conveying collective pain and anger. But as these ephemeral artworks began to come down or be wiped from walls, patchworks of artists and activists rushed to preserve them. In Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Seattle, New York City and Oakland, California, community-led initiatives are joining with galleries and museums to exhibit the artwork. Others are selling images of murals on T-shirts, while a few are creating digital archives to preserve images of the art even as the original pieces are scrapped.