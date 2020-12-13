Broome County Executive announces mobile rapid testing site’s new location

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar has announced the mobile rapid testing site's new location and the number of new positive COVID cases in the county Sunday.

While Broome County has stopped releasing full numbers of coronavirus cases on the weekends, County Executive Garnar posted on his Facebook page that the county has reported 56 new cases on Sunday alone.

Garnar also announced in his post that the Rapid Testing mobile site for the county will be moving to a new location.

On Monday, Dec. 14 the site will reach its new temporary location at the old Davis College Campus on Riverside Drive in Johnson City.

The mobile rapid testing site currently is located at the Vestal Public Library.

Officials say appointments to be tested will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 18.

To sign up for a test, you must register online here, or call 211.

Officials say the site is only for those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.