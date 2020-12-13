COVID-19 runs unchecked in Pakistan’s overcrowded prisons

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A new human rights report is harshly criticizing Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 in its overcrowded prisons. At the start of the pandemic in February, the government said it would release certain prisoners to ease overcrowding. But between April and August, the report found the prison population actually rose by over 6,000. Nearly 80,000 people remain locked up. Some of the few who were freed thanks to a court ruling were later rearrested. The joint report by Amnesty International and Justice Project Pakistan was released Monday. It called for renewed government efforts to free certain prisoners, particularly the elderly, women and “prisoners of conscience.”