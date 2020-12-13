Cutler Flea Market spotlights various vendors, artists

(WBNG) -- People gathered at the Cutler Flea Market for a unique shopping experience on Sunday.

Shoppers could find an array of antique and vintage items from vendors all over the state.

Items on display ranged from home goods to decorative pieces and more. There were even some booths selling food and baked goods.

Event coordinators say they are somewhat selective with which vendors they invite to have a booth at the flea market. This, organizers say, is to provide a quality experience for shoppers.

"Anyone can go online and order something, but when you come here you might see something that your grandmother had," said Mimi Sprague, co-founder of the Cutler Flea Market.

Sprague adds that she had a shopper recently pick up a metal oil can which she then filled with birdseed to give a creative gift to a friend.

There were also some booths set up with volunteers. One booth, in particular, was raising money for ALS.

The market, which is only three years old, takes place once a month, usually on the 2nd Sunday of the month.

For more information on the Cutler Flea Market, click here.