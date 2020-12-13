“Finding light in the darkness”; The Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton, Chabad host a drive-in Hanukkah celebration

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Festival of Lights carries on, even during a time when the world is dark.

The theme of Hanukkah, organizers of the drive-in event which took place earlier today say, is to find light in a time of darkness, adding that it especially rings true this year.

"The message has always been light over darkness, goodness over evil," says Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Levi Slonim.

The pandemic has changed the way many things are done in 2020, including how holidays are celebrated.

But that wasn't going to stop the Hanukkah celebrations this year. Event coordinators got creative and put on a drive-in event, which included lighting a 9 foot Menorah, musical performances, and the annual Menorah car parade.

Organizers say it's important to continue to come together and observe traditions, but to do so safely.

Shelley Hubal, Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Binghamton, adds that she hopes events like these will help strengthen the message that no one is alone and that there is always a community to fall back on.

She says it took a lot of organization to put on the event but is thrilled to see it a success.

And while the pandemic remains a threat and may be a tough road ahead to normalcy, Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Levi Slonim says that hope and light will always succeed in the end, just like the story of Hanukkah itself.