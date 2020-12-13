Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford completed 17 of 27 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State to a 39-24 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Clifford added 48 yards and another touchdown on the ground while Parker Washington hauled in a pair of touchdown passes for the Nittany Lions who trailed 21-10 at halftime. Payton Thorne made his first start at quarterback and completed 22 of 39 passes for 325 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Spartans.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott likes to cite Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin ability to get his message across while they were teammates at William & Mary in the 1990s. Tomlin was certainly blunt in assessing the Steelers’ many deficiencies in dropping to 11-1 after blowing a 14-0 lead in a loss to Washington on Monday. The two coaches meet for the second time in consecutive years as Pittsburgh travels to play the Bills in a prime-time showdown of AFC division leaders on Sunday. The Steelers are in position to clinch their first playoff berth in three years. Buffalo is attempting to claim its first AFC East title since 1995.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles picked the toughest spot to give Jalen Hurts his first career start. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up takes over for Carson Wentz and leads the Eagles (3-8-1) against the New Orleans Saints (10-2) on Sunday. The Saints have the NFL’s No. 1 ranked defense. Hurts replaced Wentz in a loss at Green Bay last week and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks. Wentz is struggling through the worst season of his five-year career but he’s not the only reason why Philadelphia’s offense has played so poorly.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie and Caleb Daniels each hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead No. 9 Villanova past Georgetown 76-63 in the Big East opener for both teams. Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas with 16 points. Gillespie shook off a slow start and keyed a 15-0 run that put the Wildcats in control of their sixth straight game on the road. Gillespie hit consecutive 3s early in the second that pulled Villanova within seven and another 3 that tied the game at 50. Daniels hit one more 3 that capped the 15-0 edge and gave the Wildcats the lead.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had 24 points, 21 rebounds and five assists to help Pittsburgh win its fourth straight with a 67-50 win over Gardner-Webb. Champagnie is the 11th player in program history to have at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game for the Panthers and the first to do it in back-to-back games. He had 20 points and 20 rebounds in a 71-70 win over Northwestern on Wednesday. Gardner-Webb missed its first 18 shots from the field and was scoreless until Anthony Selden’s 3-pointer with 7:43 left in the half cut the Panthers’ lead to 14-3. The Bulldogs closed within 25-18 before the end of the period but got no closer in the second half.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The University of Pittsburgh football team says it will not participate in a bowl game. The school made the announcement the day after finishing the regular season at 6-5 thanks to a victory over Georgia Tech. The school says players voted to end the season, a decision supported by head coach Pat Narduzzi and athletic director Heather Lyke. Lyke and Narduzzi both praised the players for their hard work to abide by the strict health protocols brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.