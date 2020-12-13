Jalen Hurts helps Eagles beat Saints 24-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts gave the Philadelphia Eagles more than just a spark. He helped deliver a victory. Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21. The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East. Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback.