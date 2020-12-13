Old Man Winter is back from vacation

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low of 29 (26-32). Winds out of the west at 3-8 mph.



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow showers develop during the morning hours between 7-9am 40%. Snow will linger until the into the afternoon before tapering off. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to 1". Chance for some more scattered lake effect snow showers during the evening hours. High of 36 (33-38). Winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers 30%. Low of 22 (18-23). Winds out of the west, northwest at 10-20 mph.



TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to sunny. High of 27. Low of 15.



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Widespread snow develops during the evening hours. Steadier snowfall overnight with the potential for significant snowfall, especially in Northern PA. 40% Late. High of 26. Low of 16.



THURSDAY: Am Snow. Breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. High of 25. Low of 12.



FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 26. Low of 10.



SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High of 30. Low of 25.



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 35.

After a few days with well above average temperatures, Old Man Winter is finally making his return to the Northeast on Monday. A few light snow showers will develop during the morning and linger into the afternoon. Temperatures will also fall back down to near average levels. Yet, Temperatures continue to fall off a cliff as an Arctic air mass is ushered in Tuesday.



The main weather story of next week will not just be the cold but the potential for a significant snow storm come Wednesday night. There are still variability between the model data that will be ironed out over the next 24 hours. What we know right now is there will be an area of low pressure off the coast that will bring snowfall to the northeast. There is increasing confidence that there will be a sharp cut off in snowfall accumulations. This means any subtle shifts in the area of low pressure may result in a big difference. Make sure to stay tune with 12 News over the next several days as we bring you the latest details.