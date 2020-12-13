Skip to Content

Saints sunken by ‘flat’ half and play call Payton wants back

Saints coach Sean Payton says  he’ll “want back” an aggressive passing play he made on a failed fourth-and-2 that seemed to sap New Orleans’ momentum during a stunning setback in Philadelphia. And that’s not his only regret. Payton says his team looked flat. His players agreed they weren’t sharp in a first half that saw them fall behind 17-0 before they nearly came back in a 24-21 loss. The result drops the Saints out of the top spot in the NFC and forces them to wait at least one more week to clinch the NFC South.

Associated Press

