Southern Tier Tuesdays finalists announced, see how you can vote

(WBNG) -- The finalists to receive a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding for Southern Tier Tuesdays have been announced.

There are a total of 12 non-profits competing for the grant, and residents of the Southern Tier can vote for who you'd like to see win.

The Finalists are:

Bainbridge Soup Kitchen

Boy Scout Troop 91

Broome County Urban League, Inc.

Bright Hill Press & Literacy Center

Caring for the Homeless Population Collaborative

Central United Methodist Church Shepherd's Supper

Cornerstone Church Hotel Lunch Program for the Homeless

Ithaca Free Clinic

imPACT (I'm Protecting Against Childhood Trauma)

Historic Owego Marketplace

True Friends Animal Welfare Center

To vote for your pick to win the grant or to find out more information regarding each of the groups and organizations, click here.