Southern Tier Tuesdays finalists announced, see how you can vote

Southern Tier Tuesdays finalists announced, see how you can voteUpdated
(WBNG) -- The finalists to receive a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding for Southern Tier Tuesdays have been announced.
There are a total of 12 non-profits competing for the grant, and residents of the Southern Tier can vote for who you'd like to see win.
The Finalists are:
- Bainbridge Soup Kitchen
- Boy Scout Troop 91
- Broome County Urban League, Inc.
- Bright Hill Press & Literacy Center
- Caring for the Homeless Population Collaborative
- Central United Methodist Church Shepherd's Supper
- Cornerstone Church Hotel Lunch Program for the Homeless
- Ithaca Free Clinic
- imPACT (I'm Protecting Against Childhood Trauma)
- Historic Owego Marketplace
- True Friends Animal Welfare Center
To vote for your pick to win the grant or to find out more information regarding each of the groups and organizations, click here.