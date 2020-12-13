Skip to Content

Southern Tier Tuesdays finalists announced, see how you can vote

Updated
Last updated today at 7:54 pm
7:51 pm Local NewsNewsTop Stories
Southern-Tier-Tuesdays2

(WBNG) -- The finalists to receive a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding for Southern Tier Tuesdays have been announced.

There are a total of 12 non-profits competing for the grant, and residents of the Southern Tier can vote for who you'd like to see win.

The Finalists are:

  • Bainbridge Soup Kitchen
  • Boy Scout Troop 91
  • Broome County Urban League, Inc.
  • Bright Hill Press & Literacy Center
  • Caring for the Homeless Population Collaborative
  • Central United Methodist Church Shepherd's Supper
  • Cornerstone Church Hotel Lunch Program for the Homeless
  • Ithaca Free Clinic
  • imPACT (I'm Protecting Against Childhood Trauma)
  • Historic Owego Marketplace
  • True Friends Animal Welfare Center

To vote for your pick to win the grant or to find out more information regarding each of the groups and organizations, click here.

Abigail Lane

More Stories

Skip to content