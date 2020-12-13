Steelers defense depleted in preparing to play at Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is depleted in preparing to face the Buffalo Bills. Playing their third game in 12 days, the Steelers ruled out linebackers Vince Williams and Robert Spillane. Starting cornerback Joe Haden was also inactive after sustaining a concussion in a 23-17 loss to Washington on Monday. The AFC North-leading Steelers welcomed back two key offensive starters. Running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey returned after missing the past two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The AFC East-leading Bills are at their healthiest in months. Backup linebacker Tyrel Dodson is active for the first time since missing six games because of a hamstring injury.