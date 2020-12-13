Strong first half not enough, Bearcats fall to Youngstown State

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Despite leading by as many as 15 points in the first half, the Binghamton men's basketball team fell to Youngstown State 79-65 on Sunday afternoon.

After a dominant first half, the Penguins used a 27-7 run in the second half to pull away with the win.

"We had to play a full 40 minutes to be able to beat them," said coach Tommy Dempsey. "I thought we did a lot of really good things at times, they just have a lot of ways to beat you...They were great when they needed to be and we weren't able to respond and get out of here with a win."

Binghamton went on a 25-9 run in the first half. Sophomore guard Brenton Mills scored eight of his team-high 15 points during the run.

Mills left the game with five minutes remaining after injuring his leg.

Sophomore forward George Tinsley finished with 12 points and 8 rebounds, while sophomore center Ogheneyole (Saviour) Akuwovo added 10 points and 6 rebounds off the bench.

"Saviour really had a nice game. Thomas (Bruce) was in foul trouble the whole night which certainly hurt us...So we asked a lot out of Saviour tonight and I thought he gave us a really solid game off the bench," said Dempsey.

Final score:

Binghamton - 65 (0-3), Youngstown State - 79 (2-0)

This was the Bearcats final tune up before conference play begins this weekend, as they host Stony Brook for games on back-to-back days.

"Now we play for real next weekend and the stakes are higher and the games are more important," said Dempsey. "We have to have a solid week of practice and take what we've learned through our first three performances and try to become a better version of our group."

Game time Saturday and Sunday is set for 2 p.m. inside the Events Center.