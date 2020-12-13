VIRUS TODAY: Vaccines are on the way to states

The first shipments of a COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use in the United States are headed from Michigan to distribution centers across the country. The first round of the Pfizer vaccine will be given this week to health care workers and at nursing homes. Vaccines are shipping in the U.S. after getting emergency authorization, but supplies will be limited for some time. For now, only Pfizer’s vaccine is being shipped, but other vaccines are making their way through the review process. In December, officials expect to be able to give 20 million first shots. Wide availability is expected by the middle of next year.