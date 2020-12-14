1 dead, dozens wounded in tribal clashes in southern Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A hospital in the Tunisian town of Medenine says tribal clashes that broke out over a land dispute in the south of the country have left one person dead and dozens injured, two of them seriously. The inhabitants of the governorates of Medenine and Kebiliwere were fighting over the ownership of an area called Aïn Sekhouna, which is located between the two areas and boasts a hot spring in the middle of the desert. The governorates are close to the Libyan and Algerian borders. According to the official TAP news agency, security forces backed by military units used tear gas to disperse those involved, many of whom were armed with sticks and shotguns.