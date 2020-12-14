2 Russians convicted of attack on man at Euro 2016 in France

PARIS (AP) — Two Russians have been convicted of permanently disabling a British soccer supporter in Marseille during the UEFA Euro 2016 championship. Spartak Moscow fan Pavel Kosov was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Mikhail Ivkin was given a three-year sentence at the end of the trial in the southern French port city. They were accused of “gang violence with weapons, leading to permanent infirmity.” They attacked 55-year-old Andrew Bache during the European Football Championship in June 2016. Witnesses to the incident say they saw Bache being caught by hooligans, and receiving three or four violent blows to the head, including while he was on the ground.