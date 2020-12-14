Application opens for SUNY Pathway Scholars Award Program

(WBNG) -- Funds through the program could bring some much needed financial relief to students who may be feeling the strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everything is virtual, they're getting tons of emails about programming, about student support services, about what assignment is due when," said SUNY Broome Career Coach Erin Marulli.

Between virtual learning, and financial struggles, students have had to deal with a lot due to the pandemic. SUNY Broome is now accepting applications for the SUNY Pathway Scholars Award Program. The program helps high performing students achieve their associate and bachelor's degrees.

"There is that extra support for them, and if they decide to go to college, they're not going to be doing it on their own," said Marulli.

Pathway Scholars will receive multiple financial awards, including an additional $1,000 for non-tuition related expenses after completing the associate degree and enrolling into a SUNY bachelor's degree program.

The deadline to apply is January 11. Applicants will be notified by January 15.