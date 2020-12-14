Wall Street rallies following worst week since Halloween

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in early Monday trading on Wall Street, as the country’s first vaccinations against COVID-19 have the end of the pandemic slowly materializing into hazy sight. Investors are also waiting to see if government officials can deliver any progress on separate negotiations happening in Washington and on the other side of the Atlantic. If successful, the talks could give markets a further boost. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher, with almost all the stocks in the index climbing. The widespread rally follows up on the index’s 1% slip last week, which was its worst weekly performance since Halloween.