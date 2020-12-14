Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Presidential electors in key battleground states have cast the votes that will affirm Joe Biden as the nation's next president.

Monday's action by the Electoral College was a formality that took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump's refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

Biden said, in remarks prepared for a nighttime speech: "In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed."

Heightened security was in place in some states as electors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- the six battleground states that Biden won and Trump contested -- gave Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris their votes Monday in low-key proceedings

President-Elect Joe Biden is expected to make remarks about the Electroal College vote at 7:30 p.m. His remarks will be live streamed to the 12 News Facebook page.