‘Be patient’ when driving in snowstorms, Department of Transportation says

(WBNG) -- With winter weather coming our way, the New York Department of Transportation is getting ready.

There are 11 regions in the state that are in the way of the storm. The DOT says that leaves seven teams of trucks to clear the roads.

The DOT says people should stay home if possible when crews need to clear roadways of snow.

With so many people working from home, the DOT says it hopes there will be less people on the roads when the storm arrives Wednesday afternoon.

If you must leave your home, Public Information Specialist for NYSDOT Scott Cook says "be patient."

"Give yourself extra time," he says. "For safety reasons, these guys won't go over 35 miles per hour. It makes for a lot of impatient drivers. Don't pass a plow."

Cook says passing a plow could create a whiteout conditions and put you and others in danger.