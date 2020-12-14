Pennsylvania casts 20 electoral votes for Joe Biden

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has cast its 20 electoral votes for Democrat Joe Biden, the native son whose win in the state last month cemented his victory over President Donald Trump. The electors are primarily Democratic elected officials and also chose Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, as vice president. Nancy Mills, president of the state’s Electoral College, noted it was Pennsylvania that put Biden over the 270-vote threshold needed to claim the White House. Trump loyalists in Pennsylvania held a rival meeting in Harrisburg and cast what they described as a “conditional vote” for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, but it had no practical effect on the electoral process.