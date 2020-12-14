Cause of Owego fire likely to remain unknown, Fire Chief says

OWEGO (WBNG) -- We're learning more details about a fire that took place at the Weitsman Recycling center on Main Street in Owego Monday morning.

Owego Fire Chief Jim Morris said crews arrived to find more than a hundred cars on fire at the facility a little after 1:30.

He said the cars had just arrived at the plant and staff were in the process of stripping them and draining fluids in preparation for scrap at the time of the blaze.

Morris says the nature of the fire makes it likely that investigators will be left with more questions than answers.

"The fire was so hot that it pretty much melted what was there so it's probably going to be an undetermined cause at this point," he said.

Morris credited employees at the facility with assisting them in getting the fire out quickly, taking about an hour and a half, though they were on the scene until around 7:30am.

"The Weitsman crew was great to us, they brought in a bunch of employees to help us move cars which helped us to extinguish the fire that much faster so kudos to them for stepping up and helping us out," he said.

A spokesman for Weitsman in turn thanked first responders for their work putting out the blaze, noting that the material was isolated at the facility and no damage to other property, nor any injuries to staff were reported.

Morris said on firefighter sustained minor injuries but was treated at the scene and is back to work.