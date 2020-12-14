‘External source’ causes oil tanker blast off Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A shipping firm says an explosion on a tanker off Saudi Arabia’s Jiddah port was caused by the ship being “hit from an external source.” BW Group identified the damaged vessel as the BW Rhine tanker. It says the incident happened early on Monday morning. Saudi officials have not acknowledged the blast. BW Group says all 22 sailors on board the ship escaped without injury. The explosion comes after a mine attack last month that damaged another tanker off Saudi Arabia and which authorities blamed on Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The Houthis have used sea mines before in their long war against a Saudi-led coalition.