Georgia to audit one county’s signatures on ballot envelopes

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has announced an audit of signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in one county. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference that the audit will focus on Cobb County. He said vote tallies in the presidential election will not change as a result of the audit. President Donald Trump lost in Georgia and has repeatedly attacked the state’s signature match process. Raffensperger said he felt it necessary to take steps to restore confidence in the election process. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is to help with the audit, which is expected to be completed in two weeks