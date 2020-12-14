Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills’ 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills won for the sixth time in seven outings, and inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons. Buffalo can clinch both as early as Monday night if Baltimore loses to Cleveland. The AFC North-leading Steelers dropped to 11-2 and have lost consecutive games in six days following a 23-17 loss to Washington, and dropped a game behind the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh was still able to clinch its first playoff berth in three years before kickoff by virtue of the Miami Dolphins’ 33-27 loss to Kansas City earlier in the day.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts gave the Philadelphia Eagles more than just a spark. He helped deliver a victory. Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores and Philadelphia beat the New Orleans Saints 24-21. The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East. Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback.

UNDATED (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling. The AFC North leaders dropped their second straight game in a 26-15 defeat to Buffalo. The loss dropped Pittsburgh out of the top spot in the AFC with three weeks left in the regular season. The running game struggled despite the return of running back James Conner and starting center Maurkice Pouncey. The Steelers ran for just 47 yards, the fifth time in their last seven games they’ve been held under 50 on the ground. Ben Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a Pick Six late in the first half that turned the tide.

UNDATED (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points, including the tying and winning scores, as Michigan scrapped past Penn State 62-58 in a low-scoring grinder of a Big Ten Conference opener. It was a breakout game for Michigan’s freshman starting center, who pulled down seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Dickinson scored 11 of his career high points in the second half as Michigan fought to regain the lead it had held much of the game. Eli Brooks scored 12 for the Wolverines and Isaiah Livers scored 10. Izaiah Brockington scored 14 to lead Penn State while Sam Sessoms and Myreon Jones added 10 each.

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota and Wisconsin will try again to keep their rivalry streak alive. The Big Ten announced the undercard to Saturday’s conference title game between Ohio State and Northwestern. Wisconsin is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, and Indiana hosts Purdue on Friday night. Rutgers hosts Nebraska in Friday’s other game. The rest of the Saturday slate includes Illinois at Penn State, Michigan at Iowa and Michigan State at Maryland. Minnesota and Wisconsin were supposed to play Nov. 28, but the game was canceled because of elevated COVID-19 cases in the Minnesota program. The teams have played every year since 1907.