How a school in Norwich managed to stay open all fall for in-person learning

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Perry Browne Intermediate School has defied the odds this fall. As many schools have been forced to close for days at a time due to COVID-19, they've been able to stay open for in-person learning every day this fall.

The school is part of the Norwich School District. Browne principal Michelle Osterhoudt said each of the district's elementary schools have stayed open all fall.

She said it's a testament to her students, teachers, and staff, who have all done their part to follow the rules.

"I'm so proud of my teachers and my students because they are doing what they need to do for us to be here," Osterhoudt said.

The school's COVID-19 rules boil down to wearing masks and being smart, she said.

5th grader Brynley said she understands why everyone needs to wear a mask.

"I think the rules are important because if people didn't follow them they could catch COVID," she said.

Some students told 12 News that when they do notice a fellow student with their mask below their nose, they will politely ask them to pull it up.

Osterhoudt acknowledged that just because they haven't shut down, it doesn't mean they have not had COVID cases.

"Because we socially-distance and because we're wearing our masks, very few people are affected," Osterhoudt said, explaining their process when students have tested positive for COVID-19. "We shut down one classroom for 24 hours while we did contract tracing and found there were very few people infected because of all the things we are doing well."

She wouldn't be surprised if students are following the rules when they are outside the school too. It's part of the reason she believes they have had so few cases inside school.