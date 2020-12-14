Hurts to start again for Eagles next Sunday at Arizona

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback again for the Philadelphia Eagles when they play at Arizona next Sunday. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz and led Philadelphia to an upset over New Orleans the previous day, will go against the Cardinals. The rookie ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown as Philadelphia defeated the Saints 24-21, snapping New Orleans’ nine-game winning streak and ending Philly’s four-game slide.